Korber, Doris Eulaine On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Doris Eulaine Korber, loving wife, mother, aunt, and friend, passed away at the age of 87. She was born in Seneca, Kansas on November 17, 1932, to Claude Chester Johnson and Rose Rachel (McCaffrey) Johnson. She died peacefully in her sleep at The Westerly at Presbyterian Manor, Wichita, Kansas. Doris spent her childhood near Seneca as one of nine children. When she was a senior in high school, she met the great love of her life, Bill Korber. He asked her if she would like to go roller skating. To his surprise, she said YES! Love began. In 1948, after his graduation, he attended business school in Omaha, Nebraska, all the while still dating Doris. One date led to another and many more. He asked her parents for permission to marry and thus it came to happen March 26, 1951. Wayne Robert was born to this marriage on November 23, 1952. Doris was always proud to say, "Wayne was a good baby with beautiful curly hair." Bill and Doris were members of the Cosmopolitan Club for many years and attended the Salem First United Church of Christ. Doris retired from McKesson Drug, having worked there many years, first as a secretary and retiring as an assistant buyer. In 1986, Bill and Doris purchased their first of five motorhomes and began their second childhood traveling and RVing. Doris loved accumulating friendships with folks from all over the United States, Canada, and Nova Scotia as part of the Heartland Executives and the Vogue Country Club. She and Bill loved spending summers in St. Elmo, Colorado. After retirement, they took up snowmobiling. Doris was a brave and ruthless rider. Her daredevil antics ended up causing her a couple of broken bones and many bruises. Nevertheless, she was the most daring of all the women riders. In 2003, Bill and Doris acquired a traveling companion, Mitzi. Bill and Doris loved their precious little dog (Mitzi) with all their hearts. Mitzi preceded Doris in death in February 2020. Doris enjoyed making and keeping friends, playing bridge, creating beautiful counted cross stitch, and spending winters in McAllen, Texas with a lifetime of traveling friends. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Korber, and her parents, Claude Chester Johnson and Rose Rachel (McCaffrey) Johnson. She is survived by her son, Wayne Korber and wife, Rayma (Essex) Korber, of Goddard, Kansas. Siblings preceding her in death were sisters Alice (Johnson) Noble, Evelyn Melcher Johnson, Edith Eileen (Johnson) Heble, Erma (Johnson) Gakle, and Ula Grace Luck Pedersen; brothers Wilfred Emmett Johnson, Paul Albertus Johnson, and Gerald (Judd) Johnson. Also preceding her in death were nephews, Kenneth Melcher, Darrell Melcher, Richard Melcher, and Dennis Johnson. She is survived by sister-in-law Jean Jones; nieces, Betty Jo (Gary) Rokey, Connie Godbey, Kim (Rick) Mick, Jane (Tim) Beck, Jean (Todd) Heideman, Joan (Benny) Diaz, Terri Carroll, Kathleen (Randy) Brown and Kelli Jones; nephews Carroll Eugene (Bonnie) Melcher Randy (Brenda) Johnson, Gale (Lori) Gakle, Roger Gakle, Mike Luck and Mike (Bernice) Jones, as well as many great nieces and nephews. Memorials can be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, Kansas 67219. At a later date when we can safely congregate, there will be a Celebration of Life Memorial and luncheon with family and friends. Private interment will take place in Resthaven's Garden of Freedom.



