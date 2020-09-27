1/1
Doris Johnson
Doris Johnson
September 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Johnson, Doris L., 92, loving wife, mom, grandma, aunt, cousin and dear friend, died September 6, 2020. Survivors: husband of 75 years, Bob Johnson; sons, Gary (Jean) and Steve Johnson; daughter, Sheri (Don) Payne; grandchildren, Jeremy (Amelia), Travis (Anna), Chandler (Zach) Wellner, Ashley (Fiancé, Keegan) and Brock Payne; 8 great-grandchildren; and brother, Don Hargis. Memorials to Interim Healthcare Hospice of Wichita, NewSpring Church and Sunshine Children's Home of Andover. Please add to Memo section of check: Doris Johnson. Celebration of life at a later date. Full obituary at www.bakerfhwichita.com/obituary/doris-johnson



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
1 entry
September 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
