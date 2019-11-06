Doris L. Koon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris L. Koon.
Notice
Send Flowers

Koon, Doris L. Passed away November 2, 2019, born September 20, 1930 to Charles and Blanche Murray. Doris was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by both parents, and brothers, John, James, Herb, Bill, Delmer, and Larry. Doris is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ed Koon; son, Mark (Irene) Williams; grandchild, Joshua Williams; son, Calvin (Mariane Santos) Williams; brother, Eldon (Annalee) Murray; nephews, Don and Brian Murray; niece, Christina Fisher; sister-in-law, Evona Murray and her children Greg, Robert, Tammy, and Joanne; sister-in-law Pauline Murray and her children Patricia and Paula; and many other members of extended family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with funeral service to be held 10:00 AM, Friday, November 8, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made to, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3450 N. Rock Rd, Suite 204, Wichita, KS 67226.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.