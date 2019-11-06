Koon, Doris L. Passed away November 2, 2019, born September 20, 1930 to Charles and Blanche Murray. Doris was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by both parents, and brothers, John, James, Herb, Bill, Delmer, and Larry. Doris is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ed Koon; son, Mark (Irene) Williams; grandchild, Joshua Williams; son, Calvin (Mariane Santos) Williams; brother, Eldon (Annalee) Murray; nephews, Don and Brian Murray; niece, Christina Fisher; sister-in-law, Evona Murray and her children Greg, Robert, Tammy, and Joanne; sister-in-law Pauline Murray and her children Patricia and Paula; and many other members of extended family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with funeral service to be held 10:00 AM, Friday, November 8, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made to, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3450 N. Rock Rd, Suite 204, Wichita, KS 67226.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019