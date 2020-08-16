1/2
Doris Lee (Carlton) Ulriksen
Ulriksen, Doris Lee (Carlton) Lost her battle with cancer on August 7, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born to Raymond R and Mabel A (Yockers) Carlton in Udall on March 1, 1937 on their farm outside of Udall. She graduated from Udall High School in 1955. Doris married Donald Smail in 1955 and had three children, Jeanne, Carlton and Jeff. She later married Robert Ulriksen and spent time living in Colorado and California before returning to Kansas. She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, John, Max and Jack Carlton, and niece, Carol Ann Carlton. She is survived by her husband, Robert Ulriksen; daughter, Jeanne M (Steve) Brown of Udall; sons, Carlton R of Udall and Jeffrey C Smail of Winfield; grandchildren, Damon Brown, Anne Brown (Matthew Hoemann), Michelle Smail and Jonathan Smail; great-grandsons, Isaac Frohlich; Lucas Hoemann and great-granddaughter Savannah Brown as well as her dog Dixie. Doris will be remembered for her artistic talent and creativity, taking the form of painting and all manner of needlecrafts. She loved animals and had an amazing green thumb that no doubt came from being raised on the family farm. She could grow anything and loved her cactus. Private service pending. Burial will be at Udall Cemetery.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
