DERBY-Puckett, Doris M. 90, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born May 1, 1929 to Alva and Della (Foster) Carson in Great Bend, KS. Doris graduated from Wesley Nursing School in 1950 and worked as a Operating Room Nurse at Wesley, St. Joseph Hospital, Wichita VA Hospital, and the Wichita Clinic for most of her career until her retirement in 1997. Doris married Floyd Puckett in 1950 just before he deployed with the Air Force; they adopted their children, DeAnn and Bradley, as newborns in 1958 and 1963. Doris was always known as an impeccable dresser and was a talented seamstress. She was an avid reader. Because Doris was a dedicated grandmother and enjoyed attending their activities, she was known as "Gammon" to everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; daughter, DeAnn Wellemeyer; son, Brad Puckett; and grandson, Phillip "Doobie" Wellemeyer. Doris is survived by her son-in-law, Bob Wellemeyer; grandchildren, Gerard Wellemeyer, Danielle (Nick Greusel) Wellemeyer, Juju Wellemeyer, and Barret Wellemeyer; and great-granddaughter, Sami Wellemeyer. Memorial Graveside Service: 10 am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218.



