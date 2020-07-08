1/1
Doris Mae Buss
1929 - 2020
Buss, Doris Mae 91, Wichita, KS died July 5th, 2020. Born in Tulsa, OK on January 28, 1929, she graduated from Cathedral High School in Wichita in 1945. She began learning piano at age 6 and her music career stretched over 75 years. She played accordion and piano live with the Ark Valley Boys at Wichita's Radio KFH, and toured with Norman Lee Orchestra in the 50s and 60s and the Doris Buss Trio. She played for Music Theatre, was an original board member of Wichita Jazz Festival. Doris was preceded in death in 2008 by her husband of 60 years, Leonard Buss. Doris was also a Master Bridge player. Doris is survived by daughter, Renee (James) Lewicki, Boulder, CO; son, Greg (Pamela) Buss, Wichita, KS. Son, Brian Buss, preceded in death in 1985 is survived by wife, Mindy McCaslin of Lake Oswego, OR. She adored and loved her ten grandchildren. Viewing at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, Wichita, July 9th 2020 1pm - 9pm and July 10, 2020 10am - 9pm. Funeral at Hillside Christian Church, 11am, July 11, 2020 or live Stream: https://livestream.com/accounts/15511705.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
01:00 - 09:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
JUL
10
Viewing
10:00 - 09:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
JUL
11
Service
11:00 AM
live Stream: https://livestream.com/accounts/15511705
JUL
11
Funeral
11:00 AM
Hillside Christian Church
