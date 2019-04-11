Rohr, Doris Mae (Vaughan) On April 9, 2019, Doris Mae (Vaughan) Rohr, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Born July 3, 1926, she was the second daughter of Charles and Mary Vaughan of Meadow Grove, Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, sister, Marian Jones, and brother, Robert Gales. She is survived by her sister Margaret Waters, and by her five children: Diane (Kent) Nelson, Don Rohr, Steve (Mary Jo) Rohr, Becky (Rob) Wright, Karen (Alan) Seaton, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother who enjoyed family time, traveling, and playing bridge. Rosary 7pm Thursday April 11, 2019 and Funeral Mass Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10am. Both at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 1321 N Stratford Ln. Entombment at Ascension Cemetery. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019