Heritage Funeral Home - Andover 502 W. Central Avenue Andover , KS 67002 (316)-733-1020 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Andover United Methodist Church 1429 N. Andover Rd Andover , KS

ANDOVER-Evans, Doris Marie 97, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Andover Court Assisted Living. Doris was born on February 15, 1922 in Council Grove, KS to Jess Milton and Agnes Mabel (Francis) Lentell. She graduated from Emporia State Teacher's College and married Eldon Evans on August 16, 1947 in Wilsey, KS; Eldon preceded Doris in death. Doris was a girl scout helper, classroom mother, school teacher and was very involved in the Andover United Methodist Church; where she'd been a member for over 60 years. She taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and was a longtime member of the United Methodist Women's group. She enjoyed sewing, square dancing after she and Eldon retired, canning, baking and cooking in general. There were always pies for family members and cookies in the cookie jar; always baked special per each family members favorites. Doris was a true matriarch who loved people with food. Doris is survived by her children Wendy Falconer (Bill), Monte Evans (Diana) and Diane Rumbo (Jim); siblings JV Lentell and Jo Ann Scott; 6 grandchildren and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Eldon and her son Larry Dean. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Andover United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Rd., Andover and funeral service will be Friday, October 4, 2019 also at Andover United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Wilsey Cemetery, Wilsey, KS. Memorial donations may be made in Doris' memory to Andover United Methodist Church 1429 N. Andover Rd., Andover, KS 67002. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, Andover and online guest book may be signed at

