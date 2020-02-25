Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Marie (Hultgren) Roberts. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Roberts, Doris Marie (Hultgren) daughter of George & Lillian Hultgren, White City, KS, born March 17, 1931, entered heaven's gates February 23, 2020. Doris graduated from White City High School. She married Calvin D. Roberts, Oct 22, 1950. After farming for a short time Calvin & Doris moved their family to Wichita, KS. Doris worked for Sears for a few years and then began working for the library department of the Wichita School District. Doris was an active member of Riverlawn Christian Church where she sang in the choir, worshipped and served in other capacities. Doris kept busy with grandkids, preserving the many fruits of Calvin's gardening expertise and she loved to play games! She loved Calvin and her family tremendously! She was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband Calvin D. Roberts; brother, Eugene Hutlgren; sister, Mae (Hultrgren) Joy. She is survived by other siblings, daughters, DeAnne (Roberts) & Dwayne Schmidt, Wichita, KS, Debbie (Roberts) & Larry Snodgrass, Wichita, KS; son, Ronnie (Linda) Roberts, Junction City, KS; grandchildren, Ashley (Schmidt) & Jesse Janzen, Wichita, KS, and their children Jordy and Jace, Kyle Schmidt, Seattle, WA; Krista (Schmidt) & Josh Wiebe, Wichita, KS; Dani (Snodgrass) & Nathan Poe, Tennessee, and their children, Lillee, Silas, Gideon, Eliza; Jenni (Snodgrass) & David Farinola, Colorado, and their daughters Ramona, Evelyn, Stella; Travis & Nichole Roberts, Wichita, KS, and their children, Londyn, Emma & Calvin; Brady & Nicole Roberts, Wichita, KS and their son Forrest; Lindsay (Roberts) & Jarred Landrith, Junction City, KS and their son Oliver; and Teresa (Roberts) & Sheldon Newsham, Rossville, KS and their daughter Charlee. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26, 5:00-8:00pm at Resthaven with the memorial service being held at Riverlawn Christian Church, 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chrisitan college scholarship fund in care of Riverlawn Christian Church 4243 N Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67204.



