Doris Pascal
1932 - 2020
Doris Pascal
December 31, 1932 - September 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Pascal, Doris E., 87, of Wichita, passed away on Fri., Sept. 4, 2020 in Wichita. Doris was born the daughter of Frank and Mildred Grell on December 31, 1932 on a farm near Blue Springs, NE. Doris was always very supportive of her sons in various activities including, volleyball, BMX and other outdoor activities. She volunteered at Riverside Hospital gift shop in Wichita. Doris was a sweet kind soul with a playful personality. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; sister, Lucille Morris. Survivors include her loving sons, Steve (LuAnn) Pascal, Michael (Maggi) Pascal, Brian (Lisa) Pascal; 10 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Wed., Sept. 9, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be 7:00 p.m. on Wed. Sept. 9, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Thur. Sept. 10, 2020, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora St, Wichita. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Catholic Charities of Wichita, 437 Topeka St, Wichita, KS or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 9, 2020.
