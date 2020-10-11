1/1
Doris Pirotte
1925 - 2020
Doris Pirotte
February 25, 1925 - October 3, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Doris Jean Cohn Pirotte, 95, passed away on October 3rd, 2020. Rosary 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 11. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, October 12, both at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Aquinas Pirotte. She is survived by her five children, Thomas Peter Pirotte MD (Angie), Pamela Susan Pirotte, RN, MN (Gary Groner), William Spencer Pirotte CPA, Patrick Joseph Pirotte OD (Andrea), Mary Pirotte Hemphill OD (Wayne), 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with St. Katherine Drexel Fund to Benefit St. Patrick's School, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing and Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Rosary
05:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
October 10, 2020
Donna Poppe
October 10, 2020
I was one of the lucky ones to have a great mother in law like Doris. She always seemed happy. Maybe because she had a strong faith, lived simply, and always seemed to have her priorities In order. I think of her when I plant in my garden, especially peonies which she introduced me to. May she Rest In Peace.
Debbie kimble
Family
October 9, 2020
The Cook Family Sends their prayers to the Pirotte family. Sorry for your loss. We could look out our kitchen window into their backyard. With 5 kids there was always something going on. She was a great caring mother. Lots of fond memories in the 1960’s.
Carol Cook Stiffler
Neighbor
