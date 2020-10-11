Doris Pirotte
February 25, 1925 - October 3, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Doris Jean Cohn Pirotte, 95, passed away on October 3rd, 2020. Rosary 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 11. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, October 12, both at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Aquinas Pirotte. She is survived by her five children, Thomas Peter Pirotte MD (Angie), Pamela Susan Pirotte, RN, MN (Gary Groner), William Spencer Pirotte CPA, Patrick Joseph Pirotte OD (Andrea), Mary Pirotte Hemphill OD (Wayne), 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with St. Katherine Drexel Fund to Benefit St. Patrick's School, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing and Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.