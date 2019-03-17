MULVANE-Gunter, Doris Sue age 87, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Visitation: 2-8 p.m., family greeting 5-7 p.m., Tuesday. March 19 at Smith Mortuary, Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd; Funeral: 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 20 at First Baptist Church, Mulvane, 1020 N. 2nd Ave. in Mulvane, KS. She is preceded in death by her husband, David; parents, Dice and Elsie Allred; 3 sisters, and 1 brother. Doris is survived by her children, David ( Nancy) Gunter, Bryan (Kelly) Gunter, Linda (Jack) Barton; grandchildren, Justin, Nathan, Jill, Luke, Seth, Kimberly, Kenneth, Kelly; several great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the First Baptist Church in Mulvane. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019