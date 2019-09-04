Forsberg, Dorothy A. 96, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born August 29, 1923 in Wilsey, Kansas to John William Ekstrum and Ethel Eliza (McCreight) Ekstrum. Preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Edith and Irene, and her husband Bud (B.F.) of 41 years. Survivors: daughter, Christine Hatfield (Warren) of Wichita. Dorothy graduated in 1941 from Wilsey Rural High School, Wilsey, Kansas. After completing American Business College in Wichita in 1942, Dorothy started working at Boeing Aircraft Company where she continued as an administrative assistant for 43 years. Dorothy earned a B.S. in Business Administration from WSU in 1988. Some of her interests were Project Beauty, bridge, rug hooking, creative writing, travelling, gardening, and cooking. She led a very active life and enjoyed her family and many friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Marjorie's Home and Serenity Hospice for the excellent care she received this year. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m., Sept. 7, 2019, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N. in Wichita. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service. Burial will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, Council Grove, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Project Beauty, Inc. (City Beautification/Preservation), 2835 N. Wedgewood, Wichita, KS 67204.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019