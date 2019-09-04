Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy A. Forsberg. View Sign Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 (316)-684-8200 Send Flowers Notice

Forsberg, Dorothy A. 96, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born August 29, 1923 in Wilsey, Kansas to John William Ekstrum and Ethel Eliza (McCreight) Ekstrum. Preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Edith and Irene, and her husband Bud (B.F.) of 41 years. Survivors: daughter, Christine Hatfield (Warren) of Wichita. Dorothy graduated in 1941 from Wilsey Rural High School, Wilsey, Kansas. After completing American Business College in Wichita in 1942, Dorothy started working at Boeing Aircraft Company where she continued as an administrative assistant for 43 years. Dorothy earned a B.S. in Business Administration from WSU in 1988. Some of her interests were Project Beauty, bridge, rug hooking, creative writing, travelling, gardening, and cooking. She led a very active life and enjoyed her family and many friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Marjorie's Home and Serenity Hospice for the excellent care she received this year. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m., Sept. 7, 2019, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N. in Wichita. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service. Burial will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, Council Grove, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Project Beauty, Inc. (City Beautification/Preservation), 2835 N. Wedgewood, Wichita, KS 67204.



Forsberg, Dorothy A. 96, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born August 29, 1923 in Wilsey, Kansas to John William Ekstrum and Ethel Eliza (McCreight) Ekstrum. Preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Edith and Irene, and her husband Bud (B.F.) of 41 years. Survivors: daughter, Christine Hatfield (Warren) of Wichita. Dorothy graduated in 1941 from Wilsey Rural High School, Wilsey, Kansas. After completing American Business College in Wichita in 1942, Dorothy started working at Boeing Aircraft Company where she continued as an administrative assistant for 43 years. Dorothy earned a B.S. in Business Administration from WSU in 1988. Some of her interests were Project Beauty, bridge, rug hooking, creative writing, travelling, gardening, and cooking. She led a very active life and enjoyed her family and many friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Marjorie's Home and Serenity Hospice for the excellent care she received this year. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m., Sept. 7, 2019, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N. in Wichita. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service. Burial will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, Council Grove, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Project Beauty, Inc. (City Beautification/Preservation), 2835 N. Wedgewood, Wichita, KS 67204. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close