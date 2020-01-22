Adams, Dorothy 101, retired elementary school teacher, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Rosary, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 22; Funeral Mass, 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, Ferdinand and Rosa Vossen; husband, Bernard Adams; son, Donald Adams; brothers, James and Jack Vossen; sister, Vera Coker. Survivors: son, Joe (Dawn) Adams; daughter, Sister Elizabeth "Betty" Adams, ASC both of Wichita; grandchildren, Tina (Bob) Mellinger, Robert (Debbie) Adams, Steve (Teresa) Adams, Tiffany (Mike) Walling, Andy Adams and Nicole Gichini; 31 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials established with Newman University, 3100 McCormick, Wichita, KS 67213 and Christ the King Catholic Church, 4411 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020