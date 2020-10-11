Dorothy Beckman
June 17, 1930 - October 9, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Dorothy A Beckman , 90, passed away October 9, 2020. Rosary 7 P.M. Tuesday, October 13, 2020; Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Wednesday October 14, 2020, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Survived by children; Carla White (William), Don Beckman, Kenneth Beckman, Lawrence Beckman (June), Susan Longwell (Jeff), Mary Beth Najera (Jenry), eleven grandchildren, and eleven great grand children. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Dorothy's name with St. Joseph Catholic Church, 132 S Millwood Ave, Wichita, KS 67213, or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing and Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.