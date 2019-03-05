Dorothy Bowman

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Bowman.

Bowman, Dorothy 88, passed away March 2, 2019. Survived by children: Wayne Bowman, Glenn Bowman, and David Bowman. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 and 7 pm at Smith Family Mortuary in Mulvane, Kansas. A celebration of Dorothy Bowman's life will be held at 10 am Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Rock United Methodist Church in Rock, Kansas. Interment is to follow at Highland Cemetery in Winfield, KS. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.