1/
Dorothy Brown
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Brown
March 22, 1924 - September 26, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Dorothy "Dot" Brown, age 96, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Dot was born March 22, 1924, in Muskogee, OK, the daughter of John W. and Ella Mae (Stout) Roland. Dot was the third of nine children born. After graduation from high school, Dot worked at the telephone company and during WWII she worked at Boeing Wichita on the assembly line. On December 12, 1948, she married Russell D. Brown. Russell passed away 12 years ago on the same date as Dot. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years; siblings, John W. Roland, Jr., Peggy Wood, Bill Roland, Danny Roland, Bob Roland, Alma Billings. Survivors include: son, Gary and wife, Linda Brown; granddaughters, Erin Brown and Kenneth Smith, Caldwell, KS, Courtney and husband, Kevin Fanter, Beaufort, SC; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Lyndee, Braxton, Savannah, Sawyer, Rhett; brothers, Jerry and wife, Rachel Roland, Jim and wife, Nancy Roland; sister-in-law, Betty Roland, all of San Diego, CA; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, with family present. Funeral service 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, both at Resthaven Mortuary, Wichita.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved