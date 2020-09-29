Dorothy Brown

March 22, 1924 - September 26, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Dorothy "Dot" Brown, age 96, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Dot was born March 22, 1924, in Muskogee, OK, the daughter of John W. and Ella Mae (Stout) Roland. Dot was the third of nine children born. After graduation from high school, Dot worked at the telephone company and during WWII she worked at Boeing Wichita on the assembly line. On December 12, 1948, she married Russell D. Brown. Russell passed away 12 years ago on the same date as Dot. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years; siblings, John W. Roland, Jr., Peggy Wood, Bill Roland, Danny Roland, Bob Roland, Alma Billings. Survivors include: son, Gary and wife, Linda Brown; granddaughters, Erin Brown and Kenneth Smith, Caldwell, KS, Courtney and husband, Kevin Fanter, Beaufort, SC; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Lyndee, Braxton, Savannah, Sawyer, Rhett; brothers, Jerry and wife, Rachel Roland, Jim and wife, Nancy Roland; sister-in-law, Betty Roland, all of San Diego, CA; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, with family present. Funeral service 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, both at Resthaven Mortuary, Wichita.





