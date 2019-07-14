Crow, Dorothy C. 84, Homemaker, Loving Mother, Grandmother, passed away on July 9, 2019. Born in Alvarado, TX to Otis W. and Mary Otis (Johnson) Nolen. Survived by her children, Terri Crow-West of Wichita, Steve Crow of Thailand, David Crow of Valley Center, Kelly Crow of OK; grandchildren, Ashley and Cameron. Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019; Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, both at Hillside Funeral Home West. Burial 2 p.m. Tuesday at Resthaven-Sunset Memorial Park in Ponca, City, OK.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019