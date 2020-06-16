Dotterer, Dorothy C. 91, homemaker, passed away June 12, 2020. Recitation of the Rosary Wednesday 7:00 p.m., Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:00 a.m., both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 145 S. Millwood, Wichita, KS 67213. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS 67209. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; 4 brothers; and 2 sisters. Survivors include sons, Kim W. (Julie) Dotterer, Kip W. (Kate) Dotterer; daughter, Kristie W. (Steve) Raminger; twin sisters, Laurine Moeder and Florine Seely; grandchildren, Levi Maxson, Jacques Dotterer, Eva Dotterer, David Dotterer, Solange Dotterer; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 16, 2020.