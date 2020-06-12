Powers, Dorothy C. 94, retired technology manufacturing technician, passed away June 10, 2020. Dorothy was born in Hugo, Oklahoma, to Vernon and Velma (Smith) Record on May 8, 1926. She grew up with three brothers and two sisters. Dorothy would eventually marry Elza O. B. Powers and have one daughter. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Mary Kay Maher; brothers, Bill and Wade Record; and sister, Aline Smith. She is survived by her brother, Ellis Record; sister, Geraldine Bybee; grandchildren, Lara Patterson and Toby (Laurie) Maher; and five great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 in the chapel at Resthaven Mortuary. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Gardens of Memory cemetery.