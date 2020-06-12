Dorothy C. Powers
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Powers, Dorothy C. 94, retired technology manufacturing technician, passed away June 10, 2020. Dorothy was born in Hugo, Oklahoma, to Vernon and Velma (Smith) Record on May 8, 1926. She grew up with three brothers and two sisters. Dorothy would eventually marry Elza O. B. Powers and have one daughter. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Mary Kay Maher; brothers, Bill and Wade Record; and sister, Aline Smith. She is survived by her brother, Ellis Record; sister, Geraldine Bybee; grandchildren, Lara Patterson and Toby (Laurie) Maher; and five great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 in the chapel at Resthaven Mortuary. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Gardens of Memory cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Service
03:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved