Wakefield, Dorothy Corine 89, born March 16,1930 and passed away on August 30, 2019, in Towanda, KS. She was a grocery produce manager and devoted Veterans Administration Hospital volunteer. Dorothy was preceded by the death of her husband, Charles Ray (Rock) Wakefield and survived by her son, Charles E. (Joyce) Wakefield; her grandchildren, Charles S. (Trish) Wakefield and Teresa (Byron) Johnson; and her son, Tommie (Janice) Wakefield; her grandchildren, Rachel (Dan) Jansen and Brenda (Mac) Welch; and ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild. A visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, all at Resthaven Mortuary. A memorial has been established with the , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS 67206.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019