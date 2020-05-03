Hale, Dorothy Dell (Goff) age 86, passed away on May 1, 2020, in Wichita, Kan. She was born September 23, 1933, to Oscar and Anna Dora Goff in Pawnee, Okla. Dorothy graduated from Pawnee High School in 1952. She met Elzy V. Hale, Jr. soon after and they were married in Pawnee on February 13, 1953. They went on to raise two children. Dorothy earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education in 1962 from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla. She later also earned a Master's Degree in Education from Wichita State University in 1978. Dorothy and family moved to Wichita, Kan., in 1962 to begin her teaching career in the Wichita Public Schools. Throughout her career, she taught grades 4-6 at Cloud, Benton, and Franklin Elementary Schools and served as Math Teacher to K-6 students at Franklin and Gardiner Elementary Schools. Dorothy retired from teaching in 1993. Dorothy was grateful to have received her college education. She was a dedicated and committed teacher as was evident by her many hours preparing creative materials and resources for her beloved students. She never stopped learning as she consistently sought new teaching techniques especially computers in the mid to late 1980s. She was known as a teacher who used unique motivational strategies to build relationships with her students and ensure their educational success. In her free time and in retirement, Dorothy enjoyed selling and buying vintage items on eBay, watching sports on TV, reading (Gone with the Wind was a favorite), and writing. She self-published and gifted her collection of stories to her family. She also loved shopping sales and clipping coupons. She made sure to always have pop in the fridge and candy in the pantry for her grandchildren. She was very proud of her family. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Elzy; her parents Oscar and Anna Dora; brother, Melvin Goff; and sisters, Ruth Huls Rush, Edna Mae Radley, and Leona Hyatt. She is survived by her children Steven Hale (Dalia) and Susan Hale-Clarke (Kenneth) of Wichita; grandsons Nick Hale (Sara) of Prairie Village, Kan., Evan Hale, Austin Clarke, and Mason Clarke of Wichita; and granddaughters Sarah Meitner (Chad) of Hays, Kan., and Elizabeth Hohl (Steve) of Wichita. She also has 11 great grandchildren: Julia, Henry, Charlie, Leo, and Abe Meitner; Huxley, Everett, and Linden Hale; and Lauren, Violet, and Georgia Hohl. Visitation from 9-2pm, Wed. May 6, 2020. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.