1/1
Dorothy Dvorak
1932 - 2020
Dorothy Dvorak
July 2, 1932 - October 30, 2020
South Haven , Kansas - Dorothy Louise Dvorak, 89, entered eternal rest on October 30, 2020 at Sumner County Hospital. Services have been entrusted to the care of Frank Funeral Home. A family memorial service celebrating her life will be held at South Haven Community Church on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A public graveside service and interment will be held following the church service at 2:30pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in South Haven, Kansas. Public visitation will be held on Tuesday from 12:00pm-7:00pm.
Dorothy was born on July 2, 1931 in Hugoton, Kansas to the late Lloyd Randall and Mildred Lorene (Johnson) McCoy. She was born and raised in Hugoton, Kansas and was a 1949 graduate of Hugoton High School. Dorothy attended Southwestern College from 1949-1951. During college Dorothy met her husband of 59 years the late Robert Lawrence Dvorak. To this union five children were born, two sons and three daughters, Todd, Kimalyn, Melissa, Tad and Carla. During their early married years Bob and Dorothy lived in Burns, Winfield, and Caldwell, Kansas before settling in South Haven. Dorothy taught school briefly before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was always right in step with Bob providing whatever was needed for the team he was coaching, helping on the family farm, and providing for her main priority, their five children. Dorothy loved to cook for family, church, and friends. She was known for making and delivering cinnamon rolls all over Sumner County. She made sure each family member received a homemade pie to celebrate their birthday. She loved to sew, quilt and has made numerous quilts throughout her life. Each family celebration required a new handmade quilt. Dorothy received many prizes at the local fairs for her baking skills. She loved the outdoors and always had a vegetable and flower garden.
Dorothy was an active member of the South Haven United Methodist Church. She held several offices with the church and the UMW women's group. Dorothy was a supporter of South Haven School Activities, served on the school board and many other community organizations. Dorothy was an avid fan of the University of Kansas and Wichita State University basketball.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her great-grandson Quinton Nicholson.
Dorothy is survived by her five children, Todd Dvorak and wife Tess of South Haven, daughter Kimalyn Ward and husband Stan of Perry, Oklahoma, daughter Melissa Lathers and husband Kevin of South Haven, son Tad Dvorak and wife Tammy of South Haven and daughter Carla Woolfolk and husband Sid of Granbury, TX; 12 grandchildren Aaron Dvorak, Zachary and Kelli Dvorak, Nathan Dvorak, Jessica Ward, Dustin Ward, Weston Ward, Kalli and Steven Nicholson, Lane Lathers, Cassandra Dvorak, Coltin Dvorak, Cade Dvorak, Cabrie Dvorak, 8 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Cash Dvorak, Zoe and Ada Dvorak, Swayze Ward, Mae, Alex and Abby Nicholson, a sister Jane Fulkerson of Santa Rosa, CA and a brother Forrest McCoy and wife Rose Mary of Pine, AZ, and many nieces, nephews and a host of wonderful friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Haven Community Church, South Haven Senior Center, or the South Haven Public Schools.


Published in & from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Frank Funeral Home - Wellington
NOV
4
Memorial service
South Haven Community Church
NOV
4
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Frank Funeral Home - Wellington
417 N. Washington
Wellington, KS 67152
620-326-3441
