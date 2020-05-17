Gard, Dorothy E. age 93, homemaker and loving mother, aunt and friend passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Dorothy loved reading, enjoyed doing yard work, gardening and loved her dogs. She was preceded in death by her husband Willis and numerous siblings. She is survived by her daughter Jean A. (Mike) Fuhrman of Wichita and many nieces and nephews. Come and Go Visitation 1-5pm on Monday, May 18th at Resthaven Mortuary. A private graveside service will be held. Memorial to Pals Animal Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 47342, Wichita, KS 67201.