Dorothy E. MichaelisJuly 3, 1929 - September 18, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Age 91, passed away September 18, 2020, born July 3, 1929 to Hans and Emma (Harmsen) Hansen in Omaha, NE. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Herbert Michaelis. Dorothy is survived by her son, Mark (Amelia) Michaelis; daughters, Cynthia (Richard) Gaona, Michele (Cloyce) Spradling and Darcie Bearden; 12 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. Memorials in Dorothy's memory can be made to, Interim Home Health Care and Heartland Hospice. A private family graveside service will be held.