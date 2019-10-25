DERBY-Coleman, Dorothy Elizabeth age 101, homemaker, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Visitation 2-8 pm, Sunday, October 27, with family greeting friends 4-6 pm, funeral service 10 am Monday, October 28, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Wells; first husband, Clarence Crumrine; second husband, Carol E. Coleman; son, Daniel L. Crumrine; daughter, Beverly Ann Duff; grandson, John Daniel Duff; 3 brothers and 6 sisters. Survivors include her brother, Virgil Wells (Alice), of Boring, OR; sister, Shirley Blake, of Laramie, WY; grandchildren, Jerry Duff, of Derby, Brad Young (Angela), and Kelly Hanuska (Bill); numerous extended family. A memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E Rockhill St #403, Wichita, KS 67206. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 25, 2019