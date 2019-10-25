Dorothy Elizabeth Coleman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Elizabeth Coleman.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

DERBY-Coleman, Dorothy Elizabeth age 101, homemaker, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Visitation 2-8 pm, Sunday, October 27, with family greeting friends 4-6 pm, funeral service 10 am Monday, October 28, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Wells; first husband, Clarence Crumrine; second husband, Carol E. Coleman; son, Daniel L. Crumrine; daughter, Beverly Ann Duff; grandson, John Daniel Duff; 3 brothers and 6 sisters. Survivors include her brother, Virgil Wells (Alice), of Boring, OR; sister, Shirley Blake, of Laramie, WY; grandchildren, Jerry Duff, of Derby, Brad Young (Angela), and Kelly Hanuska (Bill); numerous extended family. A memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E Rockhill St #403, Wichita, KS 67206. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details