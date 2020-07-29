Espen, Dorothy 97, passed from this world on July 25, 2020. Dorothy was born April 11, 1923 in Nampa, Idaho to Joseph and Mary (Willson) Rumpel. She was united in marriage to Gilroy Espen on September 27, 1942 in Glendale, CA. Dorothy was an efficient and well-loved elementary school secretary for many years in Garden Grove, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years; her parents; brothers, Arthur Rumpel and Earl Rumpel; and grandson Mark Watt. Survivors include: daughters Annette Ownes (Don), Karen Fitzpatrick (Bob); grandson Brad Ownes (Shannon); great-grandchildren Brooklyn Bustos (Francisco), Camron Owens, Bryna Ownes; and great-great-grandchildren Elias Bustos and Melania Bustos. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. A memorial donation may be made to Wichita Homestead, 12221 West Maple, Wichita, KS 67235. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
.