WELLINGTON-Rowan, Dorothy Evelyn (Bunch) 89, of Wellington, passed away December 5, 2019 at Botkin Health and Rehab in Wellington, KS. Funeral 11:00 A.M., Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 at the St. John's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M at the Shelley Family Funeral Home. Visitation with the family present-Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at the St. John's Lutheran Church 1030 Mission Rd. Memorial: St. John's Lutheran Church. www.shelleyfamilyfh.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019