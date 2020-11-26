Dorothy F. Leeker
Wichita, Kansas - Wichita, KS - 87, homemaker, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Due to Covid-19, private family services will be held. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian Minihan, and husband, John J. Leeker. Survivors: daughters, Joan (James) Steindler, Judy (Tom) Rafter and Jean (Kerry) Rosenboom, all of Wichita; sons, Pat (Lisa) Leeker of Colwich and David Leeker of Wichita; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Memorial established with The Lord's Pantry, c/o St. Jude Catholic Church, 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com
