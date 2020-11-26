1/1
Dorothy F. Leeker
November 21, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wichita, KS - 87, homemaker, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Due to Covid-19, private family services will be held. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian Minihan, and husband, John J. Leeker. Survivors: daughters, Joan (James) Steindler, Judy (Tom) Rafter and Jean (Kerry) Rosenboom, all of Wichita; sons, Pat (Lisa) Leeker of Colwich and David Leeker of Wichita; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Memorial established with The Lord's Pantry, c/o St. Jude Catholic Church, 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
