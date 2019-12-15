Dorothy Harriett (Slyter) Taton

Taton, Dorothy Harriett (Slyter) age 98, of Wichita passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born September 28, 1921. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Raymond; son, Michael; sister, Yvonne Spatz; and brother, Mel Slyter. A loving mother and homemaker, Dorothy enjoyed doing crafts, making wedding flowers and crocheting. She had many friends and will be missed. She is survived by sons, E. Ray (Mitzi), Jerry (Dixie), Robert (Vicki); and daughter, Brenda (Lance) Stewart; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019
