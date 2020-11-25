1/1
Dorothy J. Brake
November 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Dorothy J. Brake, 89, retired hospital Lab Technician, died Monday, November 23, 2020. Rosary will be at 10:00 am, Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Wichita, KS. Interment will follow at 2:30 pm at St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery, Kinsley, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mathilda Brake; brothers, Thomas Brake and Wilfred Brake; and sister-in-law, Maxine Brake. She is survived by her brothers, Melvin Brake, Kinsley; Leander Brake, Wichita and Mark Brake (Glora, deceased) Kinsley. A memorial has been established with St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
NOV
27
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
NOV
27
Interment
02:30 PM
St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
