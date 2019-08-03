LAKEWOOD, NJ-Pryce, Dorothy J. 91, of Lakewood, NJ, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Born and raised in Kansas, Dorothy grew up on a farm in a large and loving family. She attended a one-room school house and went on to earn her undergraduate degree in political science at the University of Kansas. While attending KU she met Richard Pryce, a WWII Naval veteran from Eureka, Kansas. They married and started a family. Opportunity brought the Pryce's to New Jersey-first to Lawrence Township and later to Ringoes. As a young mother Dorothy served as a substitute teacher in the East Amwell school district and taught piano at home. As her children grew older, Dorothy went to work as an administrative support person at the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University. Always ready for a challenge, Dorothy earned a master's degree in Gerontology Counseling from Trenton State College (now the College of New Jersey), attending night classes while working full time. She joined the staff at St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Center in Lawrenceville. Dorothy was an excellent seamstress, an accomplished pianist, and a skilled bridge player. She also enjoyed cooking and loved the outdoors. Dorothy retired to Lakewood, NJ 20 years ago, where she focused on family, community activities, and the occasional round of golf. Dorothy was the daughter of the late Albert H. and Hazel Mauck Jones, the sister of the late Louise Lanning, Raymond, Keith, Dwight and Roy Jones and the former wife of the late Richard Pryce. She was a dedicated mother to Beverly Pryce of Lakewood, NJ, Rebecca P. Hoff and her husband Jay of Stockton, NJ, Melinda Pryce of Lakewood, Blaine A. Pryce of Manasquan and Allison L. Boughton and her husband Russell of Wilmington, DE; and grandmother to Zoe Boughton and Kate Boughton of Wilmington and Caleb Hoff of Philadelphia. She is also survived by her sisters Vada Cushman of Fort Worth, Texas and Marilyn Kimple of Lyons, KS, and her many nieces and nephews and their families. Private services have been scheduled. Donations in Mrs. Pryce's memory may be made to: Hackensack Meridian Health Hospice, 80 Nautilus Drive, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 (www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/hospice-care) or Literacy New Jersey, 100 Menlo Park Dr., Ste 314, Edison, NJ 0883 (www.literacynj.org). Arrangements are under the direction of the Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home, 21 York Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530 (vhmfh.com).
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 3, 2019