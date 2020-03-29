Hill-Yoder, Dorothy Jane 83, died March 27, 2020 at her home in Wichita, KS. She was born September 5, 1936 in Hutchinson, KS., the daughter of Russell and Dorothy (Finfrock) Haines. She graduated from Haven High School in 1954. Janie was a longtime Haven resident, moving to Wichita in 2002. Survivors include two daughters, Lori (Jeremy) Moats and Shelli Hill, both of Wichita, KS. and four grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude to Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the last two weeks of care that were given to Janie. Friends may pay their respects to Janie on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Ott Funeral Home, Haven, KS. (The family will not be present.) Due to concerns with the coronavirus, a private family burial will be Wednesday at Laurel Cemetery in Haven, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Storm Creek Horse Company Farm & Rescue in care of Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Haven, KS. 67543
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020