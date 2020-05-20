Dorothy Jean "Dot" Neville
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neville, Dorothy Jean "Dot" 89, died after a courageous battle with cancer, on Monday, May 18th 2020, she was at home surrounded by family as she passed peacefully in her sleep. Dorothy worked through out her life for Southwestern Bell and Air Midwest. She loved music, dancing and sewing and her children were the love of her life. She is survived by her six children, 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She will always be a light on our path. Private family services are May 21st, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Catherine of Sienna, 3642 N. Ridge Rd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved