Neville, Dorothy Jean "Dot" 89, died after a courageous battle with cancer, on Monday, May 18th 2020, she was at home surrounded by family as she passed peacefully in her sleep. Dorothy worked through out her life for Southwestern Bell and Air Midwest. She loved music, dancing and sewing and her children were the love of her life. She is survived by her six children, 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She will always be a light on our path. Private family services are May 21st, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Catherine of Sienna, 3642 N. Ridge Rd.



