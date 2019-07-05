Cox, Dorothy L. 85, Ret Paraeducator for USD 259, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Sam; parents, Roy & Marie Ringgold; and siblings, Leo, Nellie, Elmer and Rose. Dorothy is survived by her children, Charles "Kenny" Cox, Beverly (Bill) Claridge and Jeananna (Charles) Barnes; daughter-in-law, Kathy Cox; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and brother, Willard "Ray" Ringgold. A family visitation will be held from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home - Wichita Chapel. Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Berean Assembly Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Berean Assmbly Church, 1215 W. Carey Lane, Wichita, Kansas 67217
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 5, 2019