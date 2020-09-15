1/1
Dorothy Louise Landrum
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Louise Landrum
September 12, 2020
Wichita, KS - former educator at Apollo Elementary School in Goddard, Kansas. Dorothy was born December 26, 1976 and passed away peacefully September 12, 2020, while surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by daughter, Johna (Kyle) Massey of Electic, AL; sons, Hunter Landrum, Philip Landrum and TJ Landrum all of Wichita; grandchildren, Aiden, Kyle and Mallory Massey; parents, Dan and Farrel Wiegand; sister, Dana Breth; niece, Bayleigh Breth, and nephew, Ashton, Breth. Visitation, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday,. September 16, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Memorial Service, 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 17, at Restoration Church of Wichita, 1408 W. 34th St. S., Wichita, KS 67217. The family requests face masks be worn. Memorial established with the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Restoration Church of Wichita
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved