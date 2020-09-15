Dorothy Louise Landrum
September 12, 2020
Wichita, KS - former educator at Apollo Elementary School in Goddard, Kansas. Dorothy was born December 26, 1976 and passed away peacefully September 12, 2020, while surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by daughter, Johna (Kyle) Massey of Electic, AL; sons, Hunter Landrum, Philip Landrum and TJ Landrum all of Wichita; grandchildren, Aiden, Kyle and Mallory Massey; parents, Dan and Farrel Wiegand; sister, Dana Breth; niece, Bayleigh Breth, and nephew, Ashton, Breth. Visitation, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday,. September 16, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Memorial Service, 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 17, at Restoration Church of Wichita, 1408 W. 34th St. S., Wichita, KS 67217. The family requests face masks be worn. Memorial established with the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com