Never has a woman instilled the love of jesus and his message then my grandmother did in me

She was a strong woman with strong voice and a strongest of all the heart i have known

When ever she felt like I needed a good talking to she was there (with stern yet filled with love only grandma can give) words encouragement

She belibed that if god blessed ua human with mind capable of doing what you put your.mind in to doing. Than you should be doing it and not.wasting what god has blessed you with. So be thankful by doing it.

During her last year iwas able to show her all the love and support her son she lost in the war had been getting .from people who who knew him well.and.those that only new him while he served

. She seemed to comfort her and she expwased that she was worried they had forgotten all about him

And the memorial page will be there so he is not forgotten. At least grandma now you, your loving son and grandpa can now be together .and wait and look out for us.. till then you will never be forgotten

.I love you

Grandma. All add a photo later

Craig watts

Grandchild