Bennett, Dorothy M. 98, passed away June 13, 2020. Private Services will be held. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Clifford and Mary Wilhemina Hampton; loving husband, George Daniel Bennett; and brothers, Wallace Edward Hampton and his wife, Donna Lee Hampton, and Charles William Hampton. Survivors include nieces and nephews, Michael Charles Hampton, Tony Rex Hampton, Cindy Marie Hampton, Mark Brady Hampton, Kent Edward Hampton, Tari Lee Mar, Tracy Elizabeth Howard, Richard Matthew Hampton, Susan Kaye Hampton, Wade Andrew Hampton, and Elliott Donnett Mayberry. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.