Lisowski, Dorothy M. Beloved mother of Christine (Maurice) Korphage, Allison (Jeff) Wheat both of Wichita, KS, Dorothy Sieckman of Carlsbad, CA, Stephanie (Donnie) Davison of Colorado Springs, CO; 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sigmund Lisowski; daughter, Phyllis Lisowski; brothers, Walter, Joseph, and Albert Wodday. Dorothy was a retired accounts payable clerk at Safelite Corporation. Rosary, 1:30 p.m., Memorial Mass, 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 both at St. Jude Catholic Church. A memorial has been established with St. Jude Catholic Church, 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019
