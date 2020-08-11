1/2
Dorothy M. Youngers
VIOLA-Youngers, Dorothy M. age 85, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Visitation, Tuesday, 9am-3pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Rosary, 7pm, Tues. Funeral Mass, 10am, Wed, both at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Clonmel. Preceded by husband, Lloyd Youngers; parents, John and Elizabeth (Mohr) Brand; brother, Dennis Brand; sister, Alma Groner; grandchild, Darren Youngers. Survivors: sons, Stanley (Jeana) Youngers, Mark Youngers; Karen Youngers, all of Wichita, Linda (Chad) Pawloski, of Clearwater; siblings, Eugene Brand of Wichita, Sylvester Brand of Colwich, Doris Brand, Karlene Weber, both of Wichita, Leon Brand of Colwich; 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: Birthline, 339 N. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67203 or St. John's Altar Society, 18630 W. 71st St. S, Viola, KS 67149. www.wsmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
09:00 - 03:00 PM
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
AUG
11
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
