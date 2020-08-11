VIOLA-Youngers, Dorothy M. age 85, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Visitation, Tuesday, 9am-3pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Rosary, 7pm, Tues. Funeral Mass, 10am, Wed, both at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Clonmel. Preceded by husband, Lloyd Youngers; parents, John and Elizabeth (Mohr) Brand; brother, Dennis Brand; sister, Alma Groner; grandchild, Darren Youngers. Survivors: sons, Stanley (Jeana) Youngers, Mark Youngers; Karen Youngers, all of Wichita, Linda (Chad) Pawloski, of Clearwater; siblings, Eugene Brand of Wichita, Sylvester Brand of Colwich, Doris Brand, Karlene Weber, both of Wichita, Leon Brand of Colwich; 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: Birthline, 339 N. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67203 or St. John's Altar Society, 18630 W. 71st St. S, Viola, KS 67149. www.wsmortuary.com