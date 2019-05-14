Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Mae Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Brown, Ms. Dorothy Mae slipped gracefully into the corridors of heaven on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Dorothy was born in Coffeyville, Kansas on Saturday, January 17, 1931 to Dolly Golden Brown. Ms. Brown is preceded in death by her Mother; Dolly Mae Brown, Sister; Lillie Mae Bongney and Uncle; Ivery Brown. She leaves to cherish her precious memory; God Children, JacQueline Penn, James Penn, Jr., John Penn, Julian Penn, and best friend Edna Mae Lee. Special Thanks! To: Harry Hynes Hospice, Southwest National Bank, Catholic Care Center (Bel-Aire, KS), Biglow Funeral Directors and Maple Grove Cemetery. A Memorial service for Ms. Brown will commence on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11AM on the Garden Lawn of Maple Grove Cemetery, 1000 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67214.



