Leis, Dorothy Mae Dorothy Mae Leis, 90, retired clerical typist and dairy farmer's wife, passed away September 27, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1928 to the late Nelson and Mabel (Charles) Bowman. Dorothy enjoyed owning a dairy farm with her husband, Tony, as she had a deep love for animals. Together they were married for 57 years, until he passed away Jan 7, 2005. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Beulah, Donald, John, and Eugene Bowman; daughter-in-law, Sharon Leis; and grandchildren, Nathan and Rebecca Leis. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Shirley (Richard) Hayworth; sons, Donald (Lydia), Ronald, Victor, and Steven Leis; 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 4-7p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary. The funeral service will take place on Friday, October 4th at 1:00p.m. at West Side Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67213. Memorials may be made to the or the
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019