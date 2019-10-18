MIAMI, OK-Hinshaw, Dorothy Mae Sherwood Dorothy Mae Sherwood Hinshaw, 92, went into the arms of her precious Savior Monday, October 14, 2019, in Miami, OK. She was born in the family house near Wyandotte, OK, on May 24, 1927, to James and Rosa Sherwood and attended Wyandotte Schools. Viewing will be Friday, October 18 from 6-8 pm at Paul Thomas Mortuary in Miami. Service will be Saturday, October 19, 11:00 am at the Wyandotte Friends Church with Steve Johnson officiating. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Rose Hill Friends Cemetery east of the Rose Hill Friends Church in Rose Hill, KS. (NOT THE CITY CEMETERY) In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Wyandotte Friends Church, PO Box 340, Wyandotte, OK 74370. Condolences may be made at www.paulthomasfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019