Dorothy Mae Wolaridge

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Mae Wolaridge.

Wolaridge, Dorothy Mae Born in Claremore, Oklahoma, September 7, 1930, passed away March 6, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. Retired 18 years withUSD 259 Food Service Center. Survived by husband, Jaycee Wolaridge; two daughters, Dollie Washington & Tonya (Dale) Walker; one son, Edward (Theresa) Smith; sister, Mary Washington; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service: St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Funeral Home
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-5431
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.