Wolaridge, Dorothy Mae Born in Claremore, Oklahoma, September 7, 1930, passed away March 6, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. Retired 18 years withUSD 259 Food Service Center. Survived by husband, Jaycee Wolaridge; two daughters, Dollie Washington & Tonya (Dale) Walker; one son, Edward (Theresa) Smith; sister, Mary Washington; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service: St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019