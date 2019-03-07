Goodin, Dorothy Maxine 85, retired Envision employee, passed away March 4, 2019. Visitation Thursday noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Private family burial will be held. Celebration of Life Come and Go will be held Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hope Church, 2000 S. Hillside, Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by her husband, Jackie; son-in-law, Mark Houchin; siblings, James, Billy and Kenneth Uhls, and Geneva Church. Survived by her children, Belinda (Larry) Solter, Sheila (Larry) Harris, Jackie Houchin, Jason (Mary) Goodin; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or Envision.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 7, 2019