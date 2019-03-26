Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy May "Dot" Osburn. View Sign

Osburn, Dorothy May "Dot" Age 94, housewife, pre-school and music teacher, died on March 22, 2019. Born in El Paso, Texas on April 11, 1924, Dot was adopted at age two by S. Clay Harkness and May Harkness of Ponca City, Oklahoma, where Dot grew up and went to high school. Dot attended Northern Oklahoma Junior College in Tonkawa and then the Municipal University of Wichita where she majored in music, in particular, concert piano. Dot was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. In Wichita, Dot met James V. Osburn "Jim," the love of her life. They built a house together on Jim's property north of Towanda, Kansas, where they lived for over 40 years until Jim passed away. Dot loved teaching and had her own pre-school in Wichita and taught piano. Dot loved playing piano, riding horses, gardening, and Butler County history. Dot was a member of the Board of the Wichita Children's Home and Butler County Historical Society, and a past president of the Larksfield Place Resident's Association. Dot was preceded in death by her parents and Jim. Survivors include her son, James Osburn of El Cajon, CA; grandson, James Osburn (Trish) of Wichita; two great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Larksfield Place Auditorium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226; The Whitewater Falls Stock Barn Restoration, 433 NW Falls Rd., Towanda, KS 67144. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

