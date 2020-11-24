Dorothy Pattison
February 2, 1940 - November 22, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Dorothy M. Pattison, 80, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born February 2, 1940 to Clinton and Helen (Goad) Cooper in Parsons, KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edward "Ted" Pattison; and brother, Richard Cooper. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Debora (Lisa Riley) Dobbs, Jeanette Dobbs, and Ruth (Anthony) Spencer; grandchildren, Zechariah (Tiffany) Ellis, Theodore Spencer, Alexander Spencer, and Eliana Spencer; and great-grandchildren, Damien Ellis and Palila Ellis.
Graveside Service: 11 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Reflection Pointe Cemetery, 3201 S. Webb Rd. Wichita, KS 67210.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214.