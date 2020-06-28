Matthew, Dorothy R. age 89, passed away June 20, 2020 in Tampa, FL. She was born March 16, 1931 in Rochester, NY to her parents, Ruth Yantzi Ryan and Reverend Arthur Hulburt Ryan. In 1953, she married Raymond A. Matthew, DDS who passed away January 2019. Dorothy lived in Wichita on Forest View Drive from 1956 until 2004 when she moved to Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and by brother, David Ryan. Survived by her children, Elizabeth "Eli" Matthew of Florida, Donley Matthew, II and Connie (Steve) Warren, all of California, and David (Cathy) Matthew of Kansas. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Derick, Dustin, Amy, Samantha and Sean; and seven great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at the Olivet Baptist Church, 3440 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67203 at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ottawa University Annual Fund or to the Arthur and Ruth Yantzi Endowment Scholarship. Words of comfort may be expressed at www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.